The September 27 vote is just round the corner

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Dear Swiss Abroad,



Voting Sunday on September 27 is unlikely to spring any surprises. The last poll ahead of the votes has given a clear indication of voting intentions.



The neutrality initiative is very likely to suffer a heavy defeat. Nearly two-thirds of respondents plan to reject it, according to the second voting poll commissioned by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (Swissinfo's parent company). In a period of geopolitical upheaval, security concerns are likely to weigh heavily on the result. Many voters fear that the stricter version of neutrality proposed by the initiative would limit collaboration with allies when it comes to defence matters.



The neutrality initiative has also not won over the Swiss Abroad who often have to explain Swiss neutrality in their host countries. Several expats have told us that Switzerland's unique stance is sometimes met with criticism abroad. It can be perceived as economic opportunism or even indifference. The Swiss diaspora often feel obliged to explain Switzerland's position and even correct erroneous notions of Swiss neutrality.



Discussions around neutrality have also overshadowed the food security initiative. The latest SBC poll indicates that 64% of respondents intend to reject it. The text wants the government to encourage the consumption of plant-based food for environmental and self-sufficiency reasons. The initiative has a bit more support from the Swiss Abroad, even if the majority intend to vote against it.



Have you received your voting material? If yes, our collection of articles on the September 27 vote will help you make an informed decision.



Happy reading



2 minutes

Results of the second SBC vote poll:

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More Votes September 27 vote: Swiss neutrality initiative could face heavy defeat This content was published on An initiative to anchor a strict interpretation of Swiss neutrality in the Constitution is heading for defeat, according to a nationwide poll. Read more: September 27 vote: Swiss neutrality initiative could face heavy defeat

Our debate on the neutrality initiative:

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More Votes ‘Neutrality alone does not protect Switzerland against aggression’ This content was published on Is neutrality a principle to preserve or a policy that should adapt? We debated Switzerland’s neutrality initiative, which goes before voters on September 27, on Let’s Talk. Read more: ‘Neutrality alone does not protect Switzerland against aggression’

Our in-depth coverage:

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More Swiss Abroad Community Expats struggle to explain Swiss neutrality abroad This content was published on Switzerland’s neutrality is not always easy to explain, especially abroad. Many Swiss expats have to grapple with preconceived notions. Read more: Expats struggle to explain Swiss neutrality abroad

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More Votes Russia sanctions at heart of Swiss neutrality vote This content was published on Swiss voters will decide on a neutrality initiative on September 27. But how far do Switzerland’s sanctions against Russia go, and how effectively are they enforced? Read more: Russia sanctions at heart of Swiss neutrality vote

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More Votes Austria, Costa Rica and Malta: neutral but unlike Switzerland This content was published on Apart from Switzerland, several countries – from Austria to Costa Rica via Malta – describe themselves as neutral. But their models differ significantly. Read more: Austria, Costa Rica and Malta: neutral but unlike Switzerland

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More Votes Do sanctions undermine Swiss neutrality? This content was published on The neutrality initiative, up for vote on September 27, would tie the government’s hands on economic sanctions. But do such measures really violate Swiss neutrality? Read more: Do sanctions undermine Swiss neutrality?

Our explainers:

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More Swiss Politics Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide This content was published on On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country’s constitution. Read more: Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide

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More Votes The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’? This content was published on The initiative wants the Swiss government to promote the production and consumption of plant-based foods. Read more: The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’?

We would like to know what you think:

More Debate Hosted by: Giannis Mavris How neutral should Switzerland actually be? For some it isn’t neutral enough, for others it’s too much so. What do you think – how should Switzerland shape its neutrality today? Join the discussion 247 Likes View the discussion

More Debate Hosted by: Katy Romy To what extent should the state intervene in the food that ends up on our plates? Is the food security initiative Swiss voters will decide on in September a step towards sustainable farming or a “vegan diktat”? Join the discussion 19 Likes View the discussion

Our voting aids:

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More Moving abroad How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen This content was published on Living outside Switzerland doesn’t mean losing your right to vote. Yet only a small percentage of Swiss citizens living abroad actually cast their ballots. Here’s a short guide on how to vote from abroad. Read more: How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen

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More Swiss democracy How Swiss direct democracy works This content was published on What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time? Read more: How Swiss direct democracy works

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More Moving abroad Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections This content was published on Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register. Read more: Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections

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