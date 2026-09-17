The September 27 vote is just round the corner
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Voting Sunday on September 27 is unlikely to spring any surprises. The last poll ahead of the votes has given a clear indication of voting intentions.
The neutrality initiative is very likely to suffer a heavy defeat. Nearly two-thirds of respondents plan to reject it, according to the second voting poll commissioned by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (Swissinfo's parent company). In a period of geopolitical upheaval, security concerns are likely to weigh heavily on the result. Many voters fear that the stricter version of neutrality proposed by the initiative would limit collaboration with allies when it comes to defence matters.
The neutrality initiative has also not won over the Swiss Abroad who often have to explain Swiss neutrality in their host countries. Several expats have told us that Switzerland's unique stance is sometimes met with criticism abroad. It can be perceived as economic opportunism or even indifference. The Swiss diaspora often feel obliged to explain Switzerland's position and even correct erroneous notions of Swiss neutrality.
Discussions around neutrality have also overshadowed the food security initiative. The latest SBC poll indicates that 64% of respondents intend to reject it. The text wants the government to encourage the consumption of plant-based food for environmental and self-sufficiency reasons. The initiative has a bit more support from the Swiss Abroad, even if the majority intend to vote against it.
Have you received your voting material? If yes, our collection of articles on the September 27 vote will help you make an informed decision.
Happy reading
Results of the second SBC vote poll:
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September 27 vote: Swiss neutrality initiative could face heavy defeat
Our debate on the neutrality initiative:
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‘Neutrality alone does not protect Switzerland against aggression’
Our in-depth coverage:
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Expats struggle to explain Swiss neutrality abroad
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Russia sanctions at heart of Swiss neutrality vote
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Austria, Costa Rica and Malta: neutral but unlike Switzerland
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Do sanctions undermine Swiss neutrality?
Our explainers:
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Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide
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The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’?
We would like to know what you think:
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Our voting aids:
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How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen
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How Swiss direct democracy works
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Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections
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