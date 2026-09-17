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Votes

The September 27 vote is just round the corner

Katy Romy
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The September 27 vote is just round the corner
Listening: The September 27 vote is just round the corner

Dear Swiss Abroad,

Voting Sunday on September 27 is unlikely to spring any surprises. The last poll ahead of the votes has given a clear indication of voting intentions.

The neutrality initiative is very likely to suffer a heavy defeat. Nearly two-thirds of respondents plan to reject it, according to the second voting poll commissioned by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (Swissinfo's parent company). In a period of geopolitical upheaval, security concerns are likely to weigh heavily on the result. Many voters fear that the stricter version of neutrality proposed by the initiative would limit collaboration with allies when it comes to defence matters.

The neutrality initiative has also not won over the Swiss Abroad who often have to explain Swiss neutrality in their host countries. Several expats have told us that Switzerland's unique stance is sometimes met with criticism abroad. It can be perceived as economic opportunism or even indifference. The Swiss diaspora often feel obliged to explain Switzerland's position and even correct erroneous notions of Swiss neutrality.

Discussions around neutrality have also overshadowed the food security initiative. The latest SBC poll indicates that 64% of respondents intend to reject it. The text wants the government to encourage the consumption of plant-based food for environmental and self-sufficiency reasons. The initiative has a bit more support from the Swiss Abroad, even if the majority intend to vote against it.

Have you received your voting material? If yes, our collection of articles on the September 27 vote will help you make an informed decision.

Happy reading

This content was published on
2 minutes

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

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‘Then I always explain that neutrality is not the same as indifference’

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Russia sanctions at heart of Swiss neutrality vote

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Do sanctions undermine Swiss neutrality?

This content was published on The neutrality initiative, up for vote on September 27, would tie the government’s hands on economic sanctions. But do such measures really violate Swiss neutrality?

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Our explainers:

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Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

How neutral should Switzerland actually be?

For some it isn’t neutral enough, for others it’s too much so. What do you think – how should Switzerland shape its neutrality today?

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177 Comments
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Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

To what extent should the state intervene in the food that ends up on our plates?

Is the food security initiative Swiss voters will decide on in September a step towards sustainable farming or a “vegan diktat”?

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28 Comments
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