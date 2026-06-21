Swiss foreign minister meets Iranian counterpart

Cassis meets with his Iranian counterpart Keystone-SDA

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis met his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghtschi, ahead of Iran-United States peace talks at the Alpine resort of Bürgenstock.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Cassis trifft sich mit seinem iranischen Amtskollegen Original Read more: Cassis trifft sich mit seinem iranischen Amtskollegen

Español es El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores suizo se reúne con su homólogo iraní Read more: El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores suizo se reúne con su homólogo iraní

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According to Tehran, the summit itself is scheduled to begin this afternoon.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) had previously announced on its website that talks between the parties were due to begin later that morning.

+ The special relationship between Iran and Switzerland

Cassis and Araghtschi held talks lasting around 45 minutes before the official start of the Lake Lucerne Summit between the US and Iran. The Iranian delegation, which arrived in Switzerland on Saturday evening, is led by the regime’s new strongman, speaker of parliament Mohammed Ghalibaf.

According to the spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry, Esmail Baghaei, who was quoted by the state news agency IRNA, the meeting is expected to last just one day.

Following bilateral talks between Iran and the two mediators, Qatar and Pakistan, the four-party meeting between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan is due to begin in the afternoon, he added.

Switzerland represents US interests in Iran. It is also responsible for security at the meeting in Nidwalden, deploying up to 2,000 soldiers and police officers, amongst other measures.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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