Swiss firm Publibike to be acquired by British investor

Publibike is being acquired by a British investor Keystone-SDA

The Swiss bike-sharing company Publibike is to be acquired, with a majority stake, by the British investor Visionedgeone. The company’s head, Markus Bacher, will remain CEO and retain a stake in the company as a minority shareholder.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Publibike geht an britischen Investor Original Read more: Publibike geht an britischen Investor

The online portal Schweiz heute, published by CH-Media, reported on the transaction on Monday. Publibike itself had already announced the change of ownership on its own website on July 30. No details were given regarding the purchase price.

The existing shareholders are selling their shares, with the exception of Bacher. This also marks the departure of the Bern-based cycling entrepreneur Thomas Binggeli, founder and owner of Thömus. He is quoted in the media report as saying that he wishes to focus fully on his other businesses once again.

New owner plans expansion

Visionedgeone has made a long-term commitment for at least five years, Bacher added. The investor already owns Inurba Mobility, a bike-sharing company operating in France, Finland and Poland, amongst other places. Synergies are expected in the areas of technology, sales and operations.

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Under the new ownership, Publibike intends to invest in its fleet, services and technology, according to the company’s press release. Furthermore, the service is set to be expanded to further Swiss cities and municipalities.

The company currently operates around 10,500 bicycles and e-bikes in some 120 towns and municipalities across ten cantons. Its clients include Zurich, Bern, Basel, Biel and Aarau, amongst others. The public sector partially supports the operation through annual contributions and deficit guarantees.

Publibike was formerly part of Swiss Post and was sold in 2022 to a group of investors led by Bacher, Binggeli and the IT entrepreneur Guido Honegger. Bacher told Schweiz heute that the company has been in the black at the operating profit level (EBITDA) since 2024.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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