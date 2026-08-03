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UBS fined $145 million in US for money-laundering failings

UBS fined $145 million for money-laundering failings
UBS fined $145 million for money-laundering failings Keystone-SDA

Swiss bank UBS has been ordered to pay fines totalling $145 million (CHF117 million) in the US for inadequate anti-money laundering controls. The major bank has been explicitly described as a repeat offender.

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UBS fined $145 million in US for money-laundering failings
Listening: UBS fined $145 million in US for money-laundering failings
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Keystone-SDA

On Monday, the US money laundering regulator FinCEN imposed a civil fine of $125 million on UBS subsidiary’s – UBS Financial Services Inc. This is the highest penalty ever imposed on a broker-dealer for breaches of the Bank Secrecy Act.

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On the same day, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) imposed a separate fine of $20 million. Both authorities accuse the bank of repeatedly failing to report suspicious transactions within the required timeframe between 2019 and 2023.

How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR