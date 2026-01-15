スイスのバー火災は、あなたのスイスに対するイメージをどのように変えましたか？

実際には何も変わらないが、むしろスイスが現実とは一致しないイメージを投影していることを裏付けるものである。
Actually, it does not change anything, but rather confirms that Switzerland is projecting an image that does not correspond to reality.
これは悲惨な悲劇ではあるが、起こったことには驚かない。____ここではレストランやナイトクラブにスプリンクラーや消火器が一切見当たらない。 デパートで一度見ただけだ。____スイスは改革や現代的な法律においては進歩的な国だと思うが、それでもなお非常に伝統的で、多くのインフラが時代遅れだ。____正義が勝つことを願う。多くの家族がそれを必要としているのだから。____彼らが軽い罰で済まされたり、時が経つにつれて忘れ去られたりしないことを願う。__多くのことが隠蔽されている。
Whilst this is a devastating tragedy, I I am not surprised it happened. ____Here you do not ever see any sprinklers or fire extinguishers in any restaurant or night clubs. I’ve only seen them in department stores, once. ____I believe Switzerland is a progressive country in reform or some modern laws, but having said that still quite traditional, with numerous infrastructures that are outdated. ____Hope justice will prevail, as many many families need it. ____I hope they don’t get a slap on the wrist nor that they fade away in time. __Many things are swept under the rug.
残念ながら、私のスイスに対する認識は大きく変わりました。クラン・モンタナを訪れたことがあり、30 年間この地に不動産を所有している家族がいるため、この悲劇は私の心に深く響きました。シャレーの所有者が、政府によって義務付けられている防火安全を確保するために苦労しているのを知っているだけに、このバーでは完全に予防可能な状況が発生していたのです。後知恵は常に 20-20 です。 2003年、23年前にアメリカのロードアイランド州で、非常に似た事件がありました。満員のバー、花火、そして天井にスプレーされた発泡材。この事件は現代世界中に衝撃を与え、ニュースをフォローしていた人なら誰でもこの事件を知っており、防火規制は国際的に変更されました。 100 人の若者が死亡し、200 人以上が負傷しました。大晦日に失われた魂は、究極の代償を払ったのです。スイス当局がロードアイランド州の状況を参考にしなかったことは悲劇であり、このような事故は決して起きてはならないものでした。亡くなられた方々のご遺族、そしてこの悲劇を生き延びた方々が、肉体的、精神的な傷を乗り越えることができますように。
Unfortunately yes, my perception of Switzerland has changed, significantly. Having been to Crans-Montana and having family that has owned there for 30 years made this tragedy strike home.____Knowing the hoops chalet owners go through to assure fire safety insisted by the government while completely preventable situation unfolded at this bar.____Hindsight is always 20-20, In Rhode Island USA back to 2003, 23 years ago, there was a very similar incident, packed bar, pyrotechnics and a foam sprayed ceiling. That was felt around the modern world, everyone who kept up on news whatsoever knew what happened there and fire codes changed internationally. 100 young people died and over 200 were injured.____The ultimate price is paid by the souls lost New Years Eve, it is a tragedy that the Swiss authorities did not take heed to the situation in Rhode Island - this should never have happened.____God bless the families of the lost and my the people that survived this tragedy overcome their injuries both physical and psychological.
これは甚大な悲劇であり、二度と繰り返されてはならない。クラン・モンタナ自治体の対応と能力も調査対象とすべきだと考える。 これらの施設を運営する所有者の常識に依存していた。確かに彼らにも責任はあったが、所有者が失敗した時には、公衆がシステムが介入し悲劇や恐ろしく不必要な事故を防ぐと信頼できなければならない。犠牲者、ご遺族、そして緊急対応者の方々に哀悼の意を表します。
It is a huge tragedy and it can not happen again. I think that the actions and competence of the Crans Montana municipality has to be part of the investigation. Relying on the commonsense of the owners running these establishments. Yes it was their responsiblity too, but when owners fail, the public must be able to trust that the system will step in and prevent tragedy and awful and unnecessary accidents. My condolences to the victims, their families and emergency workers.
ヴァリス州は、Cran Montana の口座開設を発表しました。詳細については、どこで情報を得ることができますか？
la Canton du Valais à annoncé l'ouverture d'u compte pour Cran Montana comment se renseigner
ヴァリス州によるこのテーマに関する情報は以下の通りです：__https://www.vs.ch/web/communication/w/incendie-de-crans-montana-aide-financière-et-interdiction-des-engins-pyrotechniques
Hier sind die Informationen des Kantons Wallis zu diesem Thema:__https://www.vs.ch/web/communication/w/incendie-de-crans-montana-aide-financière-et-interdiction-des-engins-pyrotechniques
この悲劇では、明らかな私的な欲や公的な欠陥に加えて、その場にいる人々の表面的な行動がドラマを引き起こしたことを忘れてしまいがちです。__制御不能で無責任に発展してきた人々の現実：今日の仮想的で儚い世界を表す典型的な表現です。
In questa tragedia, oltre alla palese avidità privata e alle carenze pubbliche ci si dimentica che il dramma è stato scatenato dalla superficialità di comportamento dei presenti.__Realtà di chi si è formato in modo incontrollato ed irresponsabile: espressione tipica del mondo virtuale ed evanescente di oggi.
英国国民として、20 年近くほぼ毎年クラン・モンタナを訪れ、夏と冬には近くの親戚の家に滞在している私は、英国で友人や金融業界の同僚、家族と何週間も話し合い、議論を重ねた結果、次のような意見に達しました。まず、良い点から述べます。 私たちはヴァリス州、スイス人、友人たち、そして地元住民（クラン、レンズ、イコニュ、シエール、シオン）を心から愛しています。その愛は、私がこの地に会社を設立しようとしたほど深いものです。20 年間にわたる訪問を経て、私はスイスにはグレーゾーンは存在せず、すべてが白黒はっきりしており、人々は他者が規範から逸脱しないよう注意を払っている、と皆に伝えています。 ____私が本当に、本当に信じられないと思う、そして断固として反対するのは、クラン・モンタナ自治体やヴァリス州の地方自治体における「二重基準」の程度です。これらの自治体は最近、防火規制（2016年）を理由に、外国人のシャレー所有者、そしておそらく他の者たちも厳しく取り締まりました。 ____私の両親は、すべての規則や規制を順守し、この地域やスイス国民に関するあらゆることを尊重しています。前回の礼拝の後、2008年に建てられたシャレーは、規制を満たすために、足場を設置し、木材を取り外し、検査を受け、新たに漆喰を塗らなければなりませんでした。 総費用は 13,000 スイスフランでした。地元の友人や隣人も同じことをしました（94,000 スイスフラン）。それでも、クランの中心部にある公共の飲食店は、6 年間も防火規制の検査を受けていません... これはまったくもってスキャンダラスです。その全容をご紹介します。 私だけがそう考えているわけではないことはわかっています。さあ、始めましょう... クランス・モンタナという有名で美しい町の「複数の」公共施設で、防火検査を実施しなかった公務員や役人がいるに違いありません。 あるいは、公務員たちが、波風を立てるよりも、地元の施設を支援するために目をつぶっている状況もあるかもしれません。さらに一歩進んで、マフィア的な方法で賄賂（現金）を受け取っている人々もいるのではないかと推測することもできます... F__何年も前から。____ヴァリス州の独立検察庁や他の検察庁が、クレアン・モンタナを原告リストから除外したのは良いことだと思います。____評判の低下は大きな汚点を残しており、それを消すには、責任者の首が飛ぶ必要があります。 上から下まで。____交通規制を行うよりも、地元の警察、消防、その他の職員を、すべてのシャレーの所有者に実施したのと同じように、他のすべての宿泊施設に派遣し、防火書類がすべて最新の状態にあるかどうかを確認するほうが、より効果的かもしれません。____私がギャンブラーだったら（私はそうではありませんが）、公共施設の防火書類には他にも抜け穴があるだろうと賭けるでしょう。
As a British citizen who has been visiting Crans Montana pretty much every year for the last 20 years, staying with family nearby in Summer and Winter seasons, after weeks of reflection here is my view, following some of the conversations being had here in UK, amongst friends, finance industry colleagues and family.____I will start with the positive, we love the Valais, the Swiss people, our friends and locals (Crans - Lens, Icogne, Sierre and Sion). To the extent that I was in the process of setting up a company there. ____I tell everyone after 20 years of visits, there are no grey areas in Switzerland, it is very black and white, where its people join in making sure other people do not step out of line. ____What I find REALLY REALLY unbelievable and strongly object to is the amount of ‘double standards’ in the Crans Montana Municipality, local Communes of the Valais area, who have very recently put foreign chalet home owners and i am sure others through the mill, due to fire flue regulations (2016). ____My parents follow all the rule, regulations and respect everything about the area and the Swiss people. So following the recent service, the chalet built in 2008 required scaffolding erected, wood to be removed, inspected, and new rendering applied and follow up to confirm, total cost 13,000 CHF. Our friends and local neighbours have done the same (one 94,000 CHF). ____And yet, a PUBLIC hospitality venue, which is smack bang in the centre of Crans hasn’t been inspected for Fire Regs for 6 years……..it absolutely stinks. The whole saga. I know I am__not the only person thinking this, so here we go….____There must be people within public office, officials, who have either failed to carry out fire inspections of ‘several’ public venues across Crans Montana, a famous and wonderful place. ____Or there are circumstances where public officials turn a blind eye to support local establishments, rather than rock the boat. ____I we can go one further and suggest that there are some people who have been taking back handers (cash) in a mafia like manner…. F__for years.____I like the fact that the independent Valais or other prosecutor has removed Crans Montana from the Plaintiff list. ____The reputational damage has left a huge black mark, in order to salvage it, official heads need to roll. Top to bottom.____Rather than directing traffic, it might be worth sending the local police, fire and other officials into EVERY single other hospitality venue and check all the fire related records are up to date in the same way you have made all chalet owners.____If I were a betting man (am not), I would wager there are other holes in the public venue fire records.
20年間、私は人生の大部分をスイスで幸せに過ごし、連邦のモットーにも刻まれている共通の利益に基づく健全な国民哲学を共有しています。スイスでは文化協会を運営し、書籍や半年ごとの雑誌を執筆し、4回の写真展を開催しました。 スイスは私にとってパラダイスであり、半島で受けた、そしてますます大きくなっている傷から回復するための完璧な治療法です。__今回の出来事は本当に残念です。スイスを知っている私としては、この出来事を信じることができません。__きっとすべてが解明されるでしょう。
Da 20 anni passo buona parte della mia vita felicemente in Svizzera e condivido la sana filosofia nazionale fondata sull'interesse comune, sancito anche dal motto confederale.__In Svizzera ho un'associazione culturale, ci scrivo libri ed un semestrale, ci ho allestito 4 mostre fotografiche.__La Svizzera, per me, è un paradiso, una perfetta terapia di sollievo dai danni ricevuti in penisola, sempre in crescendo.__Mi dispiace molto per ciò che è accaduto. Conoscendo la Svizzera non mi sembra vero.__Tutto sarà con certezza chiarito.
