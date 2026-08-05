Heatwaves boost Swiss mountain railway tourism

Due to heatwaves: Mountain railways see a significant increase in summer Keystone-SDA

The ongoing heatwave has brought Swiss mountain railways a substantial increase in revenue this summer. Local visitors in particular have been flocking to the cooler heights, leading to a marked rise in visitor numbers.

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An analysis of visitor figures from over 140 member companies showed a 7% increase in first-time visits across Switzerland from the start of the season to the end of July compared with the previous year, said the industry association Seilbahnen Schweiz (SBS). Compared to the five year average, the increase was as high as 29%.

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SBS cited the exceptionally high temperatures and the prolonged dry spell in July as the main reasons for this positive trend. Many people had sought relief from the heat in the mountains.

However, the trend varied considerably from region to region. The Bernese Oberland recorded the strongest growth, with a 24% increase compared with the previous year. According to SBS, this was largely due to the Schilthornbahn operating at full capacity, having been restricted the previous year due to construction work.

Graubünden also saw a significant increase of 11%.

Other regions, by contrast, saw a decline. Central Switzerland and canton Valais each recorded a 2% fall in visitor numbers, whilst eastern Switzerland saw a 3% drop.

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In the canton Vaud and Fribourg Alps, the decline was as high as 10%. The result for eastern Switzerland was influenced by the suspension of operations on the Säntis cable car, which is being replaced this summer. According to the SBS, without this one-off effect, the region would have recorded a 17% increase.

Fewer long-haul visitors

There were changes in the origin of visitors. The geopolitical situation in the Middle East led to a marked decline in visitor numbers from this region, as well as from India, South Korea and South-East Asia.

However, according to the SBS, these shortfalls were offset by an increase in visitors from Switzerland and German-speaking countries. Travellers from North America and independent travellers remained key visitor groups.

The industry expressed satisfaction with the season so far. “The trend in July shows that Swiss mountain railways can count on diverse demand,” said Berno Stoffel, Director of Seilbahnen Schweiz.

The high temperatures are driving travellers in Switzerland to the mountains and lakes. There has been a veritable “escape from the heat” from the cities and the lowlands, Switzerland Tourism recently reported.

The Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) also confirmed this trend recently in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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