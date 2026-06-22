The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Culture

Art Basel pulls in 90,000 visitors

Art Basel 2026 attracted 90,000 visitors
Visitors came from 103 countries, with a particularly strong turnout from Europe, organisers said. Keystone-SDA

This year’s Art Basel, which ended on Sunday, attracted 90,000 visitors. The modern and contemporary art fair featured 290 galleries from 43 countries.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Art Basel pulls in 90,000 visitors
Listening: Art Basel pulls in 90,000 visitors
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Art Basel announced on Sunday evening that the fair had recorded excellent sales across all sectors and price ranges, adding that this year’s edition – the 56th – had reaffirmed Basel’s role as the central annual meeting point for the international art market.

Visitors came from 103 countries, with a particularly strong turnout from Europe. The fair was also attended by collectors and art experts from North and South America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, the organisers reported. Representatives from over 270 museums and foundations were also present.

More

The art fair opened its doors to the general public on Thursday. However, the main sales had already been concluded in the preceding days, during the First Choice and Preview events on Tuesday and at the opening on Wednesday.

Translated from Italian/sub-editing gw

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR