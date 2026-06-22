Art Basel pulls in 90,000 visitors
This year’s Art Basel, which ended on Sunday, attracted 90,000 visitors. The modern and contemporary art fair featured 290 galleries from 43 countries.
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Art Basel announced on Sunday evening that the fair had recorded excellent sales across all sectors and price ranges, adding that this year’s edition – the 56th – had reaffirmed Basel’s role as the central annual meeting point for the international art market.
Visitors came from 103 countries, with a particularly strong turnout from Europe. The fair was also attended by collectors and art experts from North and South America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, the organisers reported. Representatives from over 270 museums and foundations were also present.
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The art fair opened its doors to the general public on Thursday. However, the main sales had already been concluded in the preceding days, during the First Choice and Preview events on Tuesday and at the opening on Wednesday.
Translated from Italian/sub-editing gw
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