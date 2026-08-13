Switzerland submits film about Gaza survivors for Oscars

Switzerland submits the documentary "Qui vit encore" for the Oscars Keystone-SDA

The documentary Qui vit encore (Who is still alive) is representing Switzerland in the race for an Oscar. In it, Geneva-based director Nicolas Wadimoff has survivors from Gaza tell their stories in an abstract setting.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz schickt Dokfilm “Qui vit encore” ins Oscar-Rennen Original Read more: Schweiz schickt Dokfilm “Qui vit encore” ins Oscar-Rennen

Qui vit encore is a film that directly addresses the feelings of loss, uprooting and belonging, according to the jury’s statement in a press release issued by the Federal Office of Culture (BAK) on Thursday.

+ Nicolas Wadimoff wins Solothurn Film Festival prize

Earlier this year, the film won Switzerland’s most prestigious film award, the Prix de Soleure, at the Solothurn Film Festival. It is now Switzerland’s official Oscar entry, competing for the Best International Feature Film award at the 99th Academy Awards on March 14, 2027.

The road to the golden statuette is a tough one: in mid-December, the Academy will announce the finalists from all international submissions in a shortlist. From these, five films will then be nominated for an Oscar in the “Best International Feature” category. These will be announced on January 21.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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