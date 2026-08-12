Switzerland to cover 80% of OSCE conference security costs
Switzerland will cover 80% of the security costs of a Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) conference in Lugano on December 3-4.
Wide-ranging security measures will be put in place to ensure the safety of attendees, including numerous foreign ministers. The meeting of the OSCE ministerial council has been classified as an extraordinary event under the Federal Act on Measures to Safeguard Internal Security.
This means that the Confederation will cover the vast majority of costs incurred by the host canton, Ticino.
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As Switzerland prepares to chair the OSCE, is this body still relevant?
With 57 participating states across North America, Europe and Central Asia, it is the world’s largest regional security organisation.
Switzerland chairs OSCE this year, sending a signal in favour of dialogue and cooperation, whilst at the same time committing itself to peace, security and stability in Europe and around the world.
The OSCE ministerial council is the organisation’s most important governing and decision-making body. The meeting in Lugano marks the last round of thematic conferences. Previous meetings have addressed combating antisemitism in St Gallen, future technologies in Geneva, the OSCE’s founding process and main purpose in Bern, and de-escalation in cyberspace in Zug.
The meeting brings together high-level delegations from the 57 OSCE participating States and the 11 partner states for co-operation from Asia and the Mediterranean region. Numerous foreign ministers and representatives of international organisations (the UN, NATO, the EU and the Council of Europe) will be in attendance.
Ticino cantonal police will implement the necessary security measures with the support of officers from other cantons.
Security arrangements are made in close collaboration with the Federal Office of Police, the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security and the Federal Intelligence Service.
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OSCE essential for European security: Swiss foreign minister
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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