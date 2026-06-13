NATO withdraws peacekeepers from Kosovo – Swisscoy unaffected

NATO is withdrawing its peacekeeping force from Kosovo – Swisscoy is not affected. Keystone-SDA

NATO will scale back its KFOR force in Kosovo, but Swisscoy troops will remain unaffected and continue their mission on the ground.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nato baut Friedenstrupp im Kosovo ab – Swisscoy nicht betroffen Original Read more: Nato baut Friedenstrupp im Kosovo ab – Swisscoy nicht betroffen

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In view of the stable security situation, NATO plans to gradually reduce its troop numbers over the coming year, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) announced on Friday.

As Switzerland is not contributing infantry forces to the mission, the announcement has no impact on Swisscoy’s operations, the Swiss defence ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The Swiss contingent continues to carry out mission-critical tasks, for example in situation monitoring, transport or at KFOR headquarters. The maximum strength of Swisscoy currently stands at 215 military personnel.

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More Foreign Affairs Defence Minister Pfister stresses importance of Swiss mission in Balkans This content was published on During a visit to the Balkans region last week, Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister met Swisscoy peacekeeping troops in Kosovo. Read more: Defence Minister Pfister stresses importance of Swiss mission in Balkans

Following violent incidents in 2023, KFOR was strengthened with NATO reserve forces. Since then, the security situation has stabilised but remains volatile, according to the Swiss ministry.

Currently, around 4,600 soldiers are deployed with the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR). The US, which provides around 600 soldiers, had previously signalled its intention to reduce its participation in KFOR. A total of 31 countries are participating in the mission.

Since 1999, the Swiss Armed Forces have been carrying out their largest overseas deployment to date in Kosovo. The aim of the NATO mission in Kosovo is to create and maintain a secure environment for the establishment of a civilian peace order and to guarantee public safety and order.

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More Foreign Affairs Swisscoy: How Swiss participation in Kosovo peace mission lays bare the neutrality debate This content was published on The Swisscoy mission has been present in Kosovo since 1999. It is a key to understanding the Swiss neutrality debates. Read more: Swisscoy: How Swiss participation in Kosovo peace mission lays bare the neutrality debate

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