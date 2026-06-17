Swiss president talks free trade with UK PM Starmer in Evian
Swiss President Guy Parmelin discussed the negotiations on a free trade agreement with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Evian. He had travelled to the French town on Lake Geneva on Tuesday to attend the G7 summit’s gala dinner.
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“If we could strategically bring the negotiations on a free trade agreement to a successful conclusion, that would send a strong signal,” said Parmelin ahead of their half-hour meeting. “That is why I wanted to speak to you,” replied Starmer.
According to Parmelin, the talks are heading in the right direction, but the final stretch is the most difficult. Starmer appeared optimistic.
Following Brexit – the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union – Bern and London concluded a trade agreement in 2019 to safeguard their mutual rights and obligations. Since then, the two countries have been working towards a comprehensive free trade agreement. Negotiations began in 2023.
Exactly five years to the day, after he had hosted the then US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva for their bilateral summit, Parmelin once again found himself in the immediate vicinity of the world’s leading politicians – even though Switzerland had not been officially invited to this year’s G7 summit in Evian.
On Tuesday evening, ahead of the gala dinner, Parmelin welcomed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and was also able to chat for a few minutes with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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