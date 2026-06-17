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Swiss police arrest three for vandalising US Consulate in Zurich

Shattered windows at the US Consulate in Zurich
Shattered windows at the US Consulate in Zurich Keystone-SDA

On Tuesday evening, several people smashed windows at the US Consulate in Zurich. The city police temporarily detained three people suspected of being involved.

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Swiss police arrest three for vandalising US Consulate in Zurich
Listening: Swiss police arrest three for vandalising US Consulate in Zurich
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Two 20-year-old Swiss women and an 18-year-old Swiss man were arrested, the Zurich City Police announced on Wednesday. As well as smashing windows, the individuals also sprayed graffiti.

Shortly before 9:45 am, the city police received a report that several people had gathered outside the consulate and were chanting slogans. Those arrested were stopped and searched as part of a local search operation in Zurich’s District 8. According to the police, the damage amounts to several thousand francs.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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