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International Geneva

New US ambassador takes up UN Geneva post

The United States once again has an ambassador to the UN in Geneva
The United States embassy in Geneva. In recent years, International Geneva has suffered greatly from the disengagement of the US. Keystone-SDA

The United States has a new ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, nearly two years after Donald Trump began his second presidency. Todd Steggerda presented his credentials to UN Director-General Tatiana Valovaya on Monday.

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New US ambassador takes up UN Geneva post
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Steggerda, a lawyer and former military pilot, has made clear that he has come to Geneva to ensure that international organisations better reflect US interests. He arrived in Geneva one week ago and was previously in charge of government investigations for a major international law firm.

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International Geneva

The future of International Geneva lies in New York

This content was published on Geneva is often described as the “engine room” of the multilateral system but it depends on the political decisions taken at the UN headquarters in New York.

Read more: The future of International Geneva lies in New York

In the coming days, he will meet with a number of counterparts for bilateral discussions.

The US continues to boycott the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council and, for the first time, has refused to take part in the council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of other countries.

However, Washington remains active behind the scenes. They are closely monitoring certain UN agencies such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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