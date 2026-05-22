The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
International Geneva

WHO warns of fast-spreading Ebola outbreak in DRC

Ebola: almost 750 cases and 177 suspected according to the head of the WHO
The Ebola outbreak in the DRC has resulted in almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths. Keystone-SDA

The Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is spreading rapidly. It has resulted in almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
WHO warns of fast-spreading Ebola outbreak in DRC
Listening: WHO warns of fast-spreading Ebola outbreak in DRC
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Also, 82 infections have been confirmed, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday on social media networks.

“We know that the epidemic in the DRC is much more serious,” he added.

In Uganda, the situation is stable, with two confirmed cases and one death.

An American has tested positive, and another case, a highly exposed contact, has been transferred to the Czech Republic.

Violence in eastern DRC and the lack of security are hampering the response, the WHO director-general explained.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Friday that the epidemic could still be limited. But the next few days will be crucial, an official told reporters.

More

Ebola is an often-fatal virus that causes fever, body aches,
vomiting and diarrhoea. It spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, contaminated materials or people who have died from the disease.

The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is no
approved vaccine or treatment, was declared an emergency ​of international concern by the WHO on ​Sunday.

More

More

Swiss Politics

Ebola – the view from inside a camp

This content was published on Unlike airborne diseases like measles, for Ebola to spread there needs to be direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. Thus one infected person will not spread the disease to that many people. Experts talk of the so called reproduction number, which in the case of the outbreak of Ebola in West…

Read more: Ebola – the view from inside a camp

Translated from French by AI/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR