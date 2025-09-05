The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

Lutnick Will Meet With Swiss Delegation, But Expects Little

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that he will meet with a visiting Swiss delegation bringing a “new proposal” to secure better tariff rates on their country’s exports but isn’t optimistic the two economies will reach a deal.

“I’m going to meet with the Swiss delegation — they’re coming in to make a new proposal, and the Trump administration is always willing to listen,” Lutnick said Friday in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance.

“Let’s hear what they have to say. We’ll discuss it with the president. You know, I’m not optimistic, but I’m always willing to listen and Donald Trump is always willing to listen,” he added.

Swiss Vice President Guy Parmelin has traveled to the US just weeks after the failure of trade negotiations resulted in Switzerland being hit with the highest tariff rate for any advanced economy, with levies of 39% on the country’s exports to America.

Parmelin, who is also his country’s economy minister, will hold talks on a ministerial level, a spokesman had said, without providing details. His trip was first reported by AWP, which cited the organizers of an event where he canceled an appearance.

–With assistance from Craig Stirling and Josh Wingrove.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
34 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
16 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

Would you want to know if you were at risk of a disease? Why or why not?

How early would you like to know if you were prone to a disease, and have you ever experienced issues with a diagnosis? Tell us about your story.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR