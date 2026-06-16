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Swiss paediatricians adopt new growth charts for more precise monitoring

Paediatricians are now relying on Swiss data for growth monitoring
The new charts use data from over 43,000 children and adolescents from all linguistic regions of Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

Starting Tuesday, paediatricians in Switzerland will be using new standardised growth charts. Unlike the growth charts used previously, these ones are based on national data and are therefore expected to provide a more accurate indication of a child's development in Switzerland.

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Swiss paediatricians adopt new growth charts for more precise monitoring
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Keystone-SDA

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The new recommendations are based on one of the largest development studies in Europe, the Paediatric Endocrinology Centre Zurich explained on Tuesday. The study analysed data from over 43,000 children and adolescents from all linguistic regions of Switzerland.

A key finding of the study is that children in Switzerland are, on average, up to four centimetres taller than suggested by previous reference values from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

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By adapting the charts to Swiss conditions, from now on growth disorders could be detected earlier. These include, for example, growth hormone deficiency, coeliac disease or thyroid disorders. At the same time, the more accurate data should help to avoid unnecessary medical investigations.

Translated from German with AI/gw

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