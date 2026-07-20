Samsung Biologics to Buy PolyPeptide in $1.8 Billion Deal

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(Bloomberg) — Samsung Biologics Co. agreed to acquire Switzerland’s PolyPeptide Group AG in an all-cash deal that values the contract drugmaker’s equity at about 1.46 billion Swiss francs ($1.8 billion), expanding its manufacturing capabilities.

The South Korean company is offering 44.31 Swiss francs a share for PolyPeptide, according to a statement. The offer price represents a 6.1% premium over PolyPeptide’s Friday close and is 40% more than when market rumors regarding potential acquisition of the company emerged, the statement added.

Shares of Samsung Biologics were down as much as 3.3% in Seoul on Monday.

PolyPeptide operates manufacturing sites in Sweden, Belgium, France, the US and India and its capabilities span research and development, process development and commercial manufacturing.

The acquisition would strengthen Samsung Biologics’ presence in the contract development and manufacturing market by adding PolyPeptide’s peptide manufacturing capabilities, as drugmakers ramp up demand for peptide-based medicines, including treatments for obesity and metabolic diseases.

The transaction is expected to be completed toward the end of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions. PolyPeptide’s board unanimously recommended the offer, according to the statement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Mi Hyun Kim viewed Samsung Biologics’s move as “positive.”

“The peptides drug market is growing rapidly thanks to GLP-1 drugs,” she wrote in a note.

(Updates with shares, analyst comment from 3rd paragraph.)

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