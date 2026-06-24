SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son Scraps Plan to Retire in His Sixties

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(Bloomberg) — SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son said he plans to hold onto the top spot at the technology group he founded for another decade or more, shredding his long-held plan to hand over the reins in his sixties.

The 68-year-old tech investor said he’s now eager to help accelerate AI proliferation and make SoftBank into the world’s preeminent AI-powered robotics company.

“I don’t have time to retire,” he said, referencing SoftBank’s pursuit of what he sees as fundamental long-term technologies. He’s revised his 50-year plan and will work for another 10 or 15 years, Son added.

SoftBank, which owns an almost 90% in chip designer Arm Holdings Plc, has been accelerating its investments into AI-related companies. It has committed to investing about $65 billion into OpenAI and has agreed to acquire ABB Ltd.’s robotics unit at a value of roughly $5.4 billion.

SoftBank is in early discussions to participate in a $800 million funding round by Agile Robots, Bloomberg News has reported. SoftBank has previously led a funding round in the German robotics startup.

SoftBank also plans to establish and list an AI and robotics company called Roze in the US in a bid to expand its presence in the fast-growing sector, people familiar with the matter have said. The company aims to create and float such a vehicle as soon as this year, though the timing on that could slip to 2027.

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