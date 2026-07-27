Stocks, Bonds Rise in Relief Rally as Oil Tumbles: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A sharp drop in oil prices triggered a relief rally in stocks and bonds after a lull in hostilities in the Middle East, starting a week packed with earnings and a stack of interest-rate decisions on a positive note.

S&P 500 futures rose 1%, while those for Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.6%. Stocks tied to the global buildout of artificial intelligence, from chipmakers to electrical equipment manufacturers, rallied in premarket trading. Memory chipmaker CXMT Corp. surged as much as 535% in its Shanghai trading debut.

Bond yields fell around the world, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries declining four basis points to 4.63%. The easing came after the US paused a nearly two-week run of strikes against Iran for a third straight night, sending Brent 9% lower to $88 a barrel. The dollar fell 0.2%, while gold rose toward $4,100 an ounce.

Traders are finding some respite in weaker oil prices after Brent surged by more than a third this month, stoking concerns that central banks will need to tighten monetary policy to contain inflation. Questions over whether Big Tech firms’ spending spree on artificial intelligence is sustainable have also fueled a prolonged stretch of volatility.

Monday’s rally isn’t dispelling caution ahead of the busiest week of the earnings season, when a raft of megacaps including Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. will put AI spending back in the spotlight. Another major event is the Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday, with markets still pricing around a one-in-three chance of an interest rate hike.

“I expect a volatile week with the Fed, tech results, and a bunch of European inflation data coming out,” said Andrea Gabellone at KBC Securities. “Moreover, the Iran situation is still very fragile. For now, the President said that ‘all options are still open,’ so it will be difficult to put risk back on the table.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.7%. Luxury stocks rallied ahead of LVMH’s earnings later on Monday. The Swiss franc led major-currency gains against the greenback.

Despite advances for members of the Magnificent Seven in early trading, the likely reaction to results from hyperscalers later this week remains a guessing game. Pleasing investors has become much harder as capital spending increasingly consumes the cash generated by firms that have dominated US stock gains since the AI boom began.

“There is a complex relationship between earnings releases and markets,” said Daniel Murray, deputy chief investment officer at EFG Asset Management. “If results are good but the response is anaemic, that will be informative in terms of the underlying market tone and investor sentiment.”

More broadly, the earnings season has been off to a tear, with more than 86% of 135 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far beating estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. If the trend holds, it will be the highest rate of outperformance since the second quarter of 2021.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say

“Today’s move in oil is supportive for both equities and bonds, but the impact is likely to be short-lived. Particularly given it’s difficult to make a sustained case for lower oil prices with no sign of transit through the Strait of Hormuz resuming.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. Click here for the analysis.

Corporate Highlights:

AT&T Inc. has opened books on a five-part euro and pound sterling bond offering. Nvidia Corp. is in discussions to provide a guarantee of about $250 billion to help OpenAI lease computing from a giant data center project, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. AstraZeneca Plc reported higher-than-expected profit, buoyed by blockbuster cancer medicines, as focus turns to the company’s next generation of oncology drugs. Jack Daniel’s owner Brown-Forman Corp. said its board of directors rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from Sazerac Co., which asked the company to reconsider the $15 billion bid that was rebuffed earlier this year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% as of 10:35 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1397 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 163.58 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7666 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3332 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $65,213.64 Ether rose 2.6% to $1,961.82 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.63% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.13% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.97% Commodities

Brent crude fell 9.1% to $87.97 a barrel Spot gold rose 1% to $4,091.76 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Subrat Patnaik.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.