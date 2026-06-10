Stocks Decline Before CPI, Gold Drops on Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks resumed their slide as technology shares remained under pressure and investors trimmed positions ahead of a key inflation reading in the US. Gold dropped.

MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific equities dropped 1.6%, heading for its fourth loss in five days, as investors rotated out of tech stocks. South Korea’s Kospi, a barometer of artificial intelligence investment, led regional losses, tumbling more than 4% as chipmakers retreated following a scorching advance that had propelled the benchmark to the top of global rankings this year.

Gold dropped about 2% to trade below $4,200 an ounce on expectations quicker inflation will prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and weigh on non-interest-bearing assets. Bonds fell, with the Treasury 10-year yield rising two basis points to 4.53%. Oil pared Tuesday’s losses with Brent crude trading around $92 a barrel as tensions flared following US attacks on Iran.

Volatility is rising across markets as traders grapple with a growing list of risks: stretched tech stock valuations, escalating Middle-East tensions and mounting expectations that the Fed will need to raise rates to combat faster inflation. Eyes now turn to Wednesday’s US inflation report, which may provide the clearest signal yet whether new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will need to keep rates higher for longer.

“For now it seems like a good bet the FOMC next week will drop its easing bias with the risk that new Fed Chair Warsh tilts hawkish,” said Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “Overall, US economic resilience is coming alongside rising headline inflation, the more this goes on, the higher the pressure on the Fed to do something about it.”

Bond traders are piling into positions targeting multiple Fed rate hikes in coming months, with some looking for a move as early as the September policy meeting.

That’s the theme in the options market linked to the Fed-sensitive Secured Overnight Financing Rate, where traders have been increasing wagers on rate increases ever since Friday’s surprisingly strong US employment report, which sent the bond market tumbling.

Higher US interest rates tend to drain capital from emerging markets, strengthen the dollar and raise borrowing costs, creating a tougher backdrop for equities.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect annual CPI to accelerate to 4.2% in May from 3.8% a month earlier. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is projected to edge up to 2.9% from 2.8%.

“An upside surprise in US CPI tonight would arguably put new Fed Chair Warsh in a tough spot to argue that rate cuts are still on the table as we have observed that speeches from recent FOMC members have leaned more hawkish,” said Alex Loo, senior Asia economist at TD Securities in Singapore.

In other corners of the market, US stock futures slipped 0.2% after the Wall Street benchmarks had a volatile session on Tuesday, with chip stocks coming under pressure.

Higher interest rates and rich valuations have prompted investors to unwind some of their bets on technology stocks after a blistering rally that has taken equities to repeated records.

“Exuberance has been building for months, pushing stocks to one record after the next,” said John Cunnison, chief investment officer at Baker Boyer Bank. “So anything perceived to be negative for equities — from higher inflation to even the potential for rate hikes — will knock the market off its footing after a historic run.”

Corporate News:

Starbucks Corp. is considering options for its Japanese business including a stake sale, according to people familiar with the matter, following the disposal of a majority interest in its China operations. SoftBank Group Corp.’s talks with potential creditors to raise at least $6 billion from a margin loan backed by its OpenAI stake have stalled, people familiar with the matter said. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 12:03 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1.1% Japan’s Topix fell 0.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1545 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.37 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7760 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $61,336.45 Ether fell 2.1% to $1,625.54 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.53% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.690% Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $88.96 a barrel Spot gold fell 2% to $4,174.48 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Masaki Kondo.

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