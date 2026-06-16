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US-Iran Interim Deal to Be Signed in Swiss Resort of Burgenstock

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(Bloomberg) — The signing of the interim peace deal between the US and Iran will take place on Friday near Lucerne in Switzerland, according to the country’s foreign ministry.

The memorandum of understanding is set to be signed at the Bürgenstock, a mountain resort overlooking Lake Lucerne, a spokesperson told Bloomberg. The text of the memo, however, has yet to be published as leaders from Group of Seven nations including President Donald Trump meet in Evian in neighboring France this week.

The Bürgenstock hotel complex offers organizers a venue that can be easily cordoned off for high-security guests. It was picked for that reason for a high-level summit on Ukraine in 2024 that attracted heads of government from around the world.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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