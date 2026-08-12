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Thousands take part in Basel Rhine swim

Almost 4,500 people took part in the official Basel Rhine Swim
Almost 4,500 people took part in the official Basel Rhine Swim Keystone-SDA

Around 4,000 to 4,500 swimmers took part in the official Basel Rhine Swim in Switzerland.

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Thousands take part in Basel Rhine swim
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The 46th edition of this traditional event took place while the water level was low.

The participants set off at 6pm from the Schaffhauserrheinweg at Stachelrain on the Kleinbasel bank. With an air temperature of 32 degrees Celcius and a water temperature of just under 25 degrees, they drifted along to the Johanniterbrücke.

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Due to the low water level, participants had to allow more time for the journey. The swimmers were in the water for around 45 minutes. Some of them took their time and spent around 90 minutes in the water.

River traffic on the Rhine was suspended during the event for safety reasons. The Swiss Life-Saving Society organises this public event each year.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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