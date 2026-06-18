Fewer Swiss births and marriages in 2025
Switzerland recorded slightly fewer births in 2025, while the number of deaths remained stable.
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Discounting immigration, Swiss population growth continues to decline. Both marriages and divorces have also fallen, according to the official figures.
Switzerland recorded 78,200 live births in 2025, around 100 fewer than the previous year (-0.1%). The number of births has thus fallen for the fourth consecutive year.
However, the decline is significantly less pronounced than in 2024 (-2.2%) and 2023 (-2.8%), according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in its final figures on natural population change.
The decline mainly affects women under 35 (-2%), whilst the number of births rose among mothers aged 35 or over (+3.1%). The average age at first childbirth has therefore risen to 32.5 years, compared with 32.4 years the previous year, the FSO reported.
Translated from French by AI/mga
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