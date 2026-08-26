Geneva police watchdog urges measures to tackle racial profiling

Racial profiling: mediators as part of a prevention scheme Keystone-SDA

The independent mediation body for disputes between the Geneva police and the public – the only body of its kind in Switzerland – recommends an institutional framework to prevent racial profiling.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Profilage racial: les médiateurs pour un dispositif de prévention Original Read more: Profilage racial: les médiateurs pour un dispositif de prévention

Among its other recommendations, published for the first time on Tuesday to mark its tenth anniversary, it suggests reiterating that police officers are obliged to record complaints.

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In its report, the mediator argues that any consideration of how to tackle racial profiling should take into account the medium- and long-term impact of identity checks on public trust in the police. Dehumanising language should be banned.

Many of the disputes reported to the body are linked to initial exchanges perceived as “abrupt or discourteous”, the report adds. Greetings are required, as is the use of the formal vous (formal “you”) unless the person concerned invites a more informal approach.

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According to the report interviews with minors should take place in suitable surroundings. It adds that intimidating young people can be counterproductive.

For members of the public, conversations at police stations should be conducted out of earshot of others. Likewise, discussions among police staff should not be overheard by interviewees or detainees. People must also be informed of any deprivation of liberty at the time of the police intervention.

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People wishing to make a complaint may be informed of alternative ways to pursue their case, but this must be done clearly and “without irony”, the body says. If they still wish to proceed, their complaint must be formally recorded. The report adds that these recommendations should be properly monitored and followed up.

Last year, more than 130 people contacted the mediator, a figure that remained stable after rising the previous year. Nearly 70 cases were opened, down on the previous year. Most were initiated by members of the public, while 12 followed requests from the Geneva police command. Around 30 cases were still ongoing. More than 70 cases were also closed in 2025. Most cases are dealt with within four months.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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