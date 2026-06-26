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Record Swiss temperatures for second day in a row

In Basel, temperatures are reaching unprecedented highs
In Basel, temperatures are reaching unprecedented highs Keystone-SDA

A fresh high temperature record for June was recorded in Switzerland for a second successive day.

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Record Swiss temperatures for second day in a row
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Keystone-SDA

The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) said a weather station at Basel-Binningen recorded 38.8 degrees Celcius on Friday.

This beat the previous June temperature record of 38 degrees recorded on Thursday.

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This is not only a record for the month of June but also an all-time record for this weather station, according to MeteoSwiss on its website.

The previous station record of 38.6 degrees was set in 2003.

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Translated from French, sub-edited by mga

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR