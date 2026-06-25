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Climate adaptation

Switzerland records hottest June day ever

Switzerland’s record June temperature broken
Switzerland’s record June temperature broken Keystone-SDA

A heat record that had stood for almost 80 years in Switzerland has been broken. On Thursday, shortly before 3 pm, temperatures exceeded 37.0 degrees at no fewer than four monitoring stations. This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Switzerland in June.

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Switzerland records hottest June day ever
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Keystone-SDA

The highest temperatures were recorded at 2:40 pm at the Buchs-Aarau weather station, at 37.2 degrees. In Beznau in canton Aargau they reached 37.1 degrees, and in Würenlingen and Basel-Binningen 37.0 degrees.

According to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), the previous record for June was set in 1947. At that time, 36.9 degrees was recorded in Basel-Binningen.

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There has been a continuous run of hot days since mid-June. MeteoSwiss expects the heatwave to last until and including next Monday. The highest heat warning level is in force across much of Switzerland.

Translated from German, sub-edited by jdp

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR