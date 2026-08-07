Italy denied plaintiff status in Crans-Montana fire case
The Valais public prosecutor's office has rejected Italy's request to be a plaintiff in the criminal proceedings related to the fatal New Year’s Eve fire in Crans-Montana. Italy has lodged an appeal on the grounds of suffering "direct harm" by the tragedy.
The decision was first reported by the Ansa news agency, which quotes a prosecutor’s verdict that “neither the Italian nationality of several victims, nor the expenses incurred by the Italian Republic to assist its citizens (…) are sufficient to confer the status of injured party.”
+ Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system
The request was filed at the end of April by a Swiss law firm acting on behalf of Italy. Italy says it mobilised “considerable” resources for medical, psychological, and logistical assistance to the affected Italian nationals.
Six young Italians died and 14 others were injured in the fire at Le Constellation bar on January 1. An appeal against this decision has been filed, according to sources at the Italian foreign ministry.
Another application to join the proceedings as a plaintiff is still pending. It comes from the Lombardy Region, which seeks access to the case file and potentially to participate directly in the criminal proceedings.
Since January, 11 patients, including three Swiss teenagers, have been treated at the Niguarda Hospital in Milan, which specialises in severe burns.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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