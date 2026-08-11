Swiss government explains its rejection of food initiative

Parmelin explains the Federal Council’s rejection of the Food Initiative Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government and parliament have rejected the food security initiative. On Tuesday, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin addressed the media in Bern to explain why the government was recommending voters reject the issue on September 27.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Parmelin erläutert Nein des Bundesrates zur Ernährungsinitiative Original Read more: Parmelin erläutert Nein des Bundesrates zur Ernährungsinitiative

The initiative “For food security – through strengthening sustainable domestic production, more plant-based foods and clean drinking water (Food Initiative)” calls for a higher level of self-sufficiency. The aim is to achieve this through increased cultivation of plant-based foods.

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More Votes The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’? This content was published on The initiative wants the Swiss government to promote the production and consumption of plant-based foods. Read more: The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’?

The production of animal-based foods – such as meat and eggs – is of great importance in Switzerland, the government notes in its commentary on the proposal. Much of Switzerland’s agricultural land is not suitable for arable farming, but only for use as pasture.

The government points out that, should the proposal be approved, agriculture and food systems would need to be restructured within ten years. This would result in negative environmental impacts being shifted abroad.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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