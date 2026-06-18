Switzerland braces for below-average growth in 2026
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) has revised its forecasts for Switzerland’s economic growth slightly downwards due to the war in Iran.
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Seco forecasts below-average gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0.9% in 2026, followed by growth of 1.6% in 2027. In March, growth was expected to be 1% and 1.7% respectively.
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“Oil prices have soared due to the crisis in the Near and Middle East. Consequently, the expert panel is revising its assumption regarding average oil prices in 2026 and 2027 upwards,” states a press release issued on Thursday.
This rise in energy prices is expected to lead to high inflation rates and a tightening of monetary policy worldwide, particularly amongst Switzerland’s European trading partners, adds Seco.
For 2026 and 2027, the inflation rate is therefore expected to be slightly higher at 0.6%, compared with the forecasts made in March of 0.4% and 0.5% respectively.
Furthermore, the Swiss export sector is expected to continue to be hampered by “sluggish growth in global demand” in 2026, before recovering modestly in 2027.
In the labour market, “the lack of economic vigour” will be reflected in an unemployment rate of 3.1% this year, before falling back to 3% in 2027.
Translated from French by AI/mga
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