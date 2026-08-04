Overnight hotel stays continue to fall in Switzerland

Swiss hotels continue to see fewer overnight stays in June Keystone-SDA

The Swiss hotel industry once again welcomed fewer guests in June. The reason remained falling demand from abroad. If the previous year’s record figure is to be matched, a strong second half of the year is now required.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Hotels auch im Juni mit weniger Übernachtungen Original Read more: Schweizer Hotels auch im Juni mit weniger Übernachtungen

With 4.1 million overnight stays, June saw a fall of 2.2% – or 93,000 – compared with the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Tuesday. The main reason for this was weaker demand from abroad: the number of overnight stays by foreign guests fell by 4.4% to 2.2 million. By contrast, overnight stays by domestic guests rose slightly by 0.4% to 1.9 million.

Overnight stays in the first half of 2026 were also below the previous year’s level. From January to June, the Swiss hotel sector recorded a total of 20.3 million overnight stays, 0.7% fewer than in the same period last year. Here too, the decline is attributable to foreign guests: their overnight stays fell by 2% to 10.2 million, while overnight stays by domestic guests rose by 0.7% to 10.1 million.

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While the sector had continued the record-breaking trend of 2025 in the first two months of the year, overnight stays have fallen every month since March – or, more precisely, since the start of the Iran war. To exceed last year’s record of 42.8 million overnight stays, a significantly stronger second half of the year will now be required.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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