SWISS reports higher turnover but lower profit

SWISS reports higher turnover and lower profit in the first half of the year Keystone-SDA

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has had a mixed first half of 2026. Turnover rose by 3.2% to CHF2.77 billion ($3.42 billion). By contrast, the Lufthansa subsidiary’s operating profit fell by 3.2% to CHF189.3 million.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss mit mehr Umsatz und weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr Original Read more: Swiss mit mehr Umsatz und weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr

SWISS felt the impact of the war in Iran. The surge in fuel costs was reflected in the accounts in the spring, after having been mitigated by hedging transactions in the first quarter.

“Between April and June, fuel costs rose by around 50%,” explained Chief Financial Officer Dennis Weber in a statement on Tuesday. “Fuel is our single largest cost item.”

However, the cost-saving and efficiency measures introduced at an early stage were already having an effect and would at least partially offset the high kerosene prices. he said. “Without them, the decline in earnings would have been more severe,” said Weber.

In addition, high maintenance costs continued to weigh on the result. This was partly due, for example, to engine problems affecting parts of the short-haul fleet.

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Strong demand

By contrast, demand was strong and average revenue had risen, according to Weber. “Our premium offerings on long-haul routes, in particular, remained in high demand and supported our results. However, strong demand and strict cost discipline were not enough to offset the impact of high fuel prices,” he said.

SWISS carried 8.5 million passengers in the first half of the year, 0.6% more than in the previous year. In total, SWISS operated around 67,400 flights. This was 4.1% fewer than a year ago.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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