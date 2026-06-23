Swiss teachers call for nationwide heatwave measures
Temperatures continue to rise in Switzerland, and in light of the heatwave warnings, teachers’ unions are calling for nationwide measures. In particular, they are calling for adjustments to school infrastructure and the introduction of clear procedures.
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The Swiss Teachers’ Federation is calling on the government, in collaboration with the cantonal authorities, to establish national, legally binding minimum standards and thresholds for heat protection in schools. These should define responsibilities, thresholds and standardised procedures, and be implemented in a manner that is binding at cantonal level.
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In a position paper, the federation calls for a multi-stage heat protection plan. Up to an upper limit of 26°C indoors, lessons could continue as normal. Above that, lessons must be restricted, the timetable adjusted and lessons moved to cooler rooms. According to the association, lessons must be suspended once temperatures reach 30°C.
This final measure is not easy to implement, as there is no longer any entitlement to “heat holidays” in Switzerland.
Translated from German, sub-edited by ts
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