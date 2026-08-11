Swiss government rejects stricter definition of neutrality

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government believes that current practice has proved its worth when it comes to neutrality. A stricter definition would reduce Switzerland’s room for manoeuvre, it says. The government therefore rejects the initiative on neutrality, which is to be put to a nationwide vote on September 27.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le gouvernement refuse une définition plus stricte de la neutralité Original Read more: Le gouvernement refuse une définition plus stricte de la neutralité

The popular initiative, tabled by Pro Suisse and members of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, seeks to define Swiss neutrality as “perpetual and armed”. It also requires that Switzerland not join any military or defence alliances, not take part in foreign wars, and not impose economic or diplomatic sanctions against a belligerent state, subject to its obligations towards the United Nations.

Opposed to the text, the government launched its campaign on Tuesday. Some of the demands already correspond to current practice, it explained in the information leaflet ahead of the vote. And where it goes further – in the areas of security and sanctions – the initiative harms the country’s interests, the government said.

More

More Neutrality How the neutrality initiative could affect Swiss policy This content was published on The neutrality initiative seeks to incorporate a strict interpretation of Swiss neutrality in the federal constitution. What would this mean for Switzerland’s foreign and security policy? Read more: How the neutrality initiative could affect Swiss policy

Bern uses its neutrality in a targeted manner to defend its interests, the government pointed out. Current practice provides the necessary room for manoeuvre to this end.

Furthermore, as a small state, Switzerland needs to cooperate with its partners on defence matters, it said. It also has much to gain from the order established by international law. The government considers sanctions to be an important tool for responding to violations of that law.

More Foreign Affairs What does the future hold for Swiss neutrality? Switzerland is grappling with a key question: should it follow a path of openness or isolationism? Read more: What does the future hold for Swiss neutrality?

+ How we produce English news

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories