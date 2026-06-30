Swiss remain world’s wealthiest population
The Swiss population continues to enjoy the highest average wealth in the world.
The UBS Global Wealth Report calculates that Swiss adults have an average wealth equivalent to $910,382.
The United States ($696,277) and Luxembourg ($654,732) follow in second and third place respectively in the country wealth rankings.
Global private wealth grew in 2025 at a rate last seen in 2017 – though the gains were unevenly distributed.
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UBS defines wealth as the sum of all financial assets and tangible assets, such as property, minus debts. The assets of private pension funds were also included in the calculation.
13% hold 69% of wealth
Some 944,000 adults in Switzerland are dollar millionaires – equivalent to 13.1% of all adults in the country. This group accounts for around 69% of total private wealth.
In terms of median wealth, however, Switzerland ranks only eighth with $145,555 per person. Luxembourg leads the way here with $394,005, followed by Belgium with $277,166 and Australia with $210,783. The median is the statistical midpoint: 50% have more wealth and 50% less.
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Even over a longer time horizon, the picture in Switzerland is mixed. Between 2000 and 2025, average wealth per adult grew by just over 11% in real terms, whilst real median wealth fell by just under 15% over the same period.
Global private wealth rose by 10.8% in US dollar terms in 2025, a significantly stronger increase than in the previous years 2024 (+4.6%) and 2023 (+4.2%).
Growth was strongest in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at 17.5%, followed by the Americas at 8.5% and the Asia-Pacific region at 5.9%.
According to UBS, the regional differences partly reflect exchange rate movements. The depreciation of the US dollar is mentioned in particular.
Globally, too, growth was unevenly distributed. While average wealth increased worldwide, median wealth fell in most markets. The number of dollar millionaires rose by around 1.5% in 2025, which corresponds to almost one million new millionaires – nearly half of whom were in the US.
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Net Swiss household wealth rises to above CHF5 trillion
Translated from German, sub-edited by mga
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