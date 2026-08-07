Second date rape case investigated in Swiss canton

The victims were allegedly drugged Keystone / Regina Kuehne

A man has been arrested under suspicion of perpetrating serious sexual offenses after drugging several women in a second such case in the Swiss canton of Aargau.

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Videos show the man performing sexual acts on several women, at least one of whom was unconscious. The case became known because the accused appealed against the extension of his pre-trial detention.

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The Aargau High Court rejected the appeal on the grounds that his release might obstruct justice. The allegations have yet to go to full trial as no indictment has been filed to date despite the man being arrested about a year ago.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place between 2017 and 2022. The man allegedly drugged his long-term girlfriend, who was a minor at the time, with GBL or date rape drugs, according to the Higher Regional Court ruling. The public prosecutor’s office says there are at least three other known victims.

Sexual assaults ‘filmed’

The man is accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend, who repeatedly lost consciousness and of filming the acts. The victim later found a “very well-hidden video camera”. These details can be found in the latest ruling by the Aargau High Court.

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The man uploaded the recordings to porn platforms, the public prosecutor’s office says.

According to the High Court’s statement, the man was also the subject of previous criminal proceedings, concerning sexual acts with minors. He was convicted at that time of multiple counts of sexual coercion and multiple counts of sexual acts with children.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, there could be further victims. Not all of the images could be “specifically attributed” to specific individuals. Prosecutors suspect a “serial pattern of crime.”

The Aargau public prosecutor’s office is conducting a criminal investigation against the accused “for criminal acts against sexual integrity, freedom, body and life, honor and the private sphere as well as the Narcotics Act”.

The suspect appealed the extension of his pretrial detention before the cantonal high court. The court rejected the appeal, citing, among other things, a risk of obstruction of justice if the man were released.

Ex-politician accused

The prosecution argues that he could repeat the crimes, citing an expert opinion. The higher court’s verdict is not yet legally binding.

The case is similar to a separate case against a former Swiss People’s Party politician in canton Aargau. He is alleged to have drugged two women and a girl and sexually abused them.

He allegedly drugged his ex-wife 140 times and sexually assaulted her. After the separation, he allegedly drugged and abused his new partner’s underage daughter 44 times. His new partner was also allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted.

The former politician was arrested almost three years ago. His pre-trial detention has been extended several times. The prosecution explained that further crimes and evidence had continually surfaced during the investigation. They are demanding a life sentence. The presumption of innocence applies in both cases.

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More Life sentence sought for Swiss ex-politician accused of raping women and child This content was published on Prosecutors seek life sentence for ex-Swiss politician accused of drugging and sexually abusing several women and a child. Read more: Life sentence sought for Swiss ex-politician accused of raping women and child

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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