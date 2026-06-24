Authorities raise heatwave danger level in southern Switzerland
The heatwave danger level was raised from 3 to 4 across much of canton Ticino on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the high-risk zone (level 4) already extended across the central Swiss Plateau region and French-speaking Switzerland.
The level‑4 heatwave warning has now expanded to large parts of Switzerland. It covers areas north of the Swiss Plateau up to the Rhine Valley in cantons Graubünden and St Gallen, the Lake Geneva region as far as Orbe, central Valais, the Three Lakes region, and the area from Basel to the northern reaches of the Delémont district.
By 11 am on Wednesday, temperatures had already reached 31.1°C in Wynau, canton Bern – the highest temperature recorded at that time – and 30.0°C in Basel‑Binningen. In French‑speaking Switzerland, Neuchâtel was the hottest location at 29.9°C, followed by Pully, canton Vaud, at 29.2°C and Delémont at 28.7°C.
More
Swiss heatwave lasts longer and affects more regions
According to MeteoSwiss, level 4 corresponds to a “high risk” heatwave. This means daytime temperatures exceed 27°C for at least three consecutive days, with little or no cooling at night. Such conditions significantly increase the risk of circulatory problems and general physical discomfort.
The ongoing heat is also unlikely to ease the already elevated fire risk. Much of Switzerland remains at level 3 (considerable danger). Only the Vaud Alps, the Upper Engadine, canton Graubünden, and the cantons of Schwyz and Schaffhausen are at level 2. By contrast, parts of Valais, northern Graubünden, and Liechtenstein are facing a high (level 4) or even very high (level 5) risk.
More
Swiss study: five easy ways to stay cool in hot weather
Translated from French, sub-edited by sb
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.