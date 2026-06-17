Swiss government warns of severe heatwave
The Swiss government has issued a warning of a severe heatwave over the next few days. From Thursday lunchtime, a Level 3 (out of 4) heatwave warning will be in force across large parts of Switzerland. The cantons of Basel City and Basel Country are under the highest heatwave warning level.
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This was announced by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (Meteoschweiz) on Wednesday. According to Meteoschweiz, heat poses a serious threat to people, animals, the environment and infrastructure. High temperatures can have a negative impact on health.
According to Meteoschweiz, a warning at the highest level indicates a high risk of circulatory problems and physical discomfort. At level 3, the risk is “significant”.
It is recommended that people drink plenty of fluids, seek shade and avoid physical exertion where possible. The heat warnings remain in place until 8 pm on Tuesday.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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