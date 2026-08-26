Swiss government unveils CHF70m package to tackle heat and drought
The Swiss government is stepping up efforts to tackle the heat and drought affecting Switzerland. More than CHF70 million ($87 million) has been made available at short notice to help forests adapt to climate change and support farming businesses.
The government is proposing a CHF17.5 million increase in the forestry budget for 2027, it said on Wednesday. From 2028, the environment ministry would be able to seek an additional CHF17.5 million in funding each year.
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In addition, a one-off CHF54 million increase in support funding for farms is planned for 2026. The interest-free loans are intended to help farmers manage cash flow pressures caused by the drought.
Parliament will decide whether to approve the additional funding for forestry and agriculture. In a statement, the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, said it would carry out a further assessment of the situation by the end of October. Any further measures deemed necessary would then be taken.
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The government will also consider whether standardised heat maps could be introduced across the country. Additional measures and frameworks aimed at protecting public health and animal health and welfare will also be evaluated, while a round-table discussion will be held to address specific challenges facing the agricultural sector.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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