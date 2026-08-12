Switzerland gives CHF1 million in Colombia earthquake aid

Switzerland is providing one million Swiss francs in aid to Colombia Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has pledged CHF1 million in emergency aid to Colombia following a devastating earthquake. The financial support is for food, temporary accommodation and water supply.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Die Schweiz unterstützt Kolumbien mit einer Million Franken Original Read more: Die Schweiz unterstützt Kolumbien mit einer Million Franken

Switzerland will not be sending a search-and-rescue team with dogs to Colombia, deputy ambassador Fabian Hayoz told Swiss public broadcaster SRF. The aim is to strengthen local humanitarian capacities rather than flying in experts from Switzerland.

According to Hayoz, Switzerland is prepared to provide aid at short notice. An aid package is currently being put together in response to a request from the Swiss foreign ministry.

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The emergency aid includes funding for food, temporary accommodation and support with water and sanitation. As Switzerland already has a strong presence in the particularly hard-hit region of Chocó, the aid has been able to be adapted “quickly and easily” in collaboration with local partners, Hayoz said.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the Colombian government has only been in office for a few days. The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday morning.

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The government declared a national state of emergency and estimates that 181 people have died and more than 2,500 were injured.

As of Wednesday, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) was not aware of any Swiss nationals being injured or killed. According to the FDFA, around 2,800 Swiss nationals are registered in Colombia. Around 130 travellers from Switzerland have been contacted by the FDFA.

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More Swiss ready to provide aid to Colombia after earthquake This content was published on Switzerland is closely monitoring the situation in Colombia following the violent earthquake that struck the country on Monday and stands ready to provide support, said Swiss President Guy Parmelin. Read more: Swiss ready to provide aid to Colombia after earthquake

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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