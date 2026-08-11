Swiss ready to provide aid to Colombia after earthquake

Parmelin: Switzerland ready to provide aid to Colombia following the earthquake Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is closely monitoring the situation in Colombia following the violent earthquake that struck the country on Monday and stands ready to provide support should it be necessary, said Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

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Parmelin also expressed his solidarity with the victims, their families and the rescue workers on the ground. “Our thoughts are with the Colombian people in the wake of the earthquake,” he wrote on X.

“To the victims, their families and the emergency teams working on the ground: Switzerland stands in solidarity with you. We are following the situation closely, ready to support if help is needed,” he added.

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The earthquake, measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale, struck yesterday at 7:34am local time. The epicentre was located near the town of San José del Palmar, in the department of Chocó, on the border with Risaralda and Valle del Cauca.

According to the Colombian Geological Service, the tremor lasted 96 seconds, although it was felt for over four minutes in several towns. According to the authorities, the provisional death toll stands at at least 132, with 570 injured.

The Investigation Unit is updating the death toll based on information gathered on the ground. The earthquake caused severe damage to hospitals, airports and roads in the departments of Chocó, Caldas, Risaralda and Valle del Cauca.

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More Swiss position Switzerland continues to support peace in Colombia, despite recent violence This content was published on With National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels once again resorting to violence, peace in Colombia is under threat. Switzerland, meanwhile, continues to support implementation of the 2016 peace agreement. Read more: Switzerland continues to support peace in Colombia, despite recent violence

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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