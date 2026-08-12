Suspected arson attack on Romanian embassy in Bern
Swiss police are investigating a suspected arson attack on the Romanian embassy in Bern.
It is believed that a burning object was deliberately placed near the embassy fence. The fire spread to the surrounding vegetation, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Tuesday.
According to a statement from the embassy, the fire was extinguished by the embassy staff themselves. The fire brigade, which had been called out, subsequently set up a fire watch.
There was damage to property but no-one was injured. During the operation, the fire brigade temporarily diverted pedestrians in the vicinity of the embassy.
Bern cantonal police, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, have launched an investigation to clarify the incident.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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