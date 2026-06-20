Missile makers jostle to replace Swiss Patriot order

Patriot missiles will be more expensive and delayed Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Several weapons manufacturers say they can meet an urgent Swiss need for a long-range air defense system. The Alpine state currently lacks any protection against ballistic or cruise missiles.

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At Eurosatory, the major arms fair in Paris, Eurosam, the Franco-Italian producer of the SAMP-T long-range air defense system, claims it could deliver within 36 months. “If Switzerland places an order in 2026, we could begin deliveries in 2028 and 2029,” Cyprien Canivenc, a member of Eurosam’s executive management, told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

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Since the spring, the Swiss government has been considering the purchase of an alternative system to Patriot batteries ordered from the United States. The delivery of Patriots has been postponed, perhaps until 2035. During this delay, Switzerland would be defenseless if targeted by a ballistic or cruise missile.

In addition to a late delivery, the Patriot order will cost considerably more than the initially agreed price of CHF2 billion. For Canivenc, this is an opportunity to highlight the difference with the US. “Eurosam commits to prices and has communicated these prices to armasuisse. They will be honored.”

Other suppliers could, however, compete with Eurosam. Diehl Defence, the German company developing the IRIS-T SLX long-range system, also believes it can supply Switzerland by 2029, according to its spokesperson, Henner Euting. “It would be a financially attractive solution.”

Switzerland has already purchased five firing units from this company, which would allow for the reuse of the radar and control centre.

South Korean manufacturer Hanwha says it could also supply its L-SAM system by 2029. The company is considered somewhat of an outsider, as it does not produce all its missiles in Europe. Sukdea Yu, head of Hanwha’s air defense division, maintains, however, that it would be possible to subcontract part of the production to Switzerland.

Also present at Eurosatory, the Israeli company Rafael made no statement regarding what it might supply to Switzerland. Its David’s Sling anti-missile system was battle-tested during the recent war with Iran.

Despite all the promises from suppliers, the Federal Council is not expected to choose a particular model immediately. It is expected to decide on the next steps before the summer holidays.

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More Swiss armed forces to refocus on defence This content was published on The Federal Council intends to focus the Swiss Armed Forces more strongly on defence capabilities. The main emphasis is on countering hybrid threats and remote attacks. Read more: Swiss armed forces to refocus on defence

Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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