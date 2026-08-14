First Swiss F-35 fighter jets on production line
The first fuselage section and wing of a fleet of F-35 fighter jets has been assembled in Italy, according to Swiss defence procurement body Armasuisse.
The factory in in Cameri, Piedmont, is the only F-35 final assembly line in Europe and forms part of the international production network involving over 2,100 supplier companies worldwide.
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Once production at Cameri is complete, the fuselage section with the wings already fitted will be transported to the United States, where it will be assembled with the other aircraft components at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Fort Worth, Texas.
The first eight F-35s destined for Switzerland will be deployed, from mid-2027, at the US Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Arkansas for the training of Swiss pilots and ground crew.
Subsequently, these fighter aircraft will be gradually transferred to Switzerland to enter service at the military airfields in Payerne, Meiringen and Emmen.
Deployment will begin at Payerne in mid-2028, followed by Meiringen from 2030 and finally Emmen from 2032. Switzerland is expected to purchase a total of 30 jets of this type, rather than the 36 originally planned.
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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