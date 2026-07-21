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UNHCR set for Geneva Palais Wilson move following cuts

UNHCR is set to move to the Palais Wilson in Geneva following the cuts
UNHCR is set to move to the Palais Wilson in Geneva following the cuts Keystone-SDA

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is set to replace the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights at the Palais Wilson, an iconic landmark of ‘International Geneva’.

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UNHCR set for Geneva Palais Wilson move following cuts
Listening: UNHCR set for Geneva Palais Wilson move following cuts
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Keystone-SDA

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights is moving to the Palais des Nations.

“We do not have an exact date at the moment,” a spokesperson for the UN agency told the press on Tuesday, confirming a report by the German television channel ARD.

+ Ripple effect of aid freeze becomes real in Geneva  

This decision is justified by the reduction in the number of staff at the UNHCR, which meant its current headquarters had become too large.

“Last year we saw significant staff cuts,” the spokesperson recalled. Around 5,000 UNHCR posts were cut worldwide, including some at headquarters, following reductions in funding from the US and other countries.

The move is expected to save around 50% of rental costs, the spokesperson added.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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