Partners Co-Founder Gantner Blames Short-Seller for Share Slump

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(Bloomberg) — Partners Group Holding AG co-founder Alfred Gantner said the firm’s recent share-price decline was a “massive overreaction” and blamed unfounded attacks by short-seller Grizzly Research.

In an interview with Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung, he said Grizzly has made “demonstrably unfounded accusations” against Partners Group.

Gantner was defending the firm after Bloomberg reported that it’s capping withdrawals at one of its evergreen private equity funds. The Swiss alternative asset manager said there’s been a pick-up in redemption requests from private wealth clients and that it’s ready to gate other evergreen funds. The shares fell 16% on Wednesday, and have halved in value since early 2025.

Asked about the drop in the stock, Gantner said Grizzly clients will profit from their short positions, while losses will “remain with understandably frightened retail investors.”

“This is currently an industry problem and, in my view, a massive overreaction,” Gantner said when asked why the market doesn’t trust Partners Group. “The geopolitical situation isn’t helping either. This doesn’t just affect us, but we definitely need to communicate better and more proactively. This is a painful lesson we have to learn.”

Partners Group oversees about $185 billion across areas including private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure.

“Following a record year, we also saw strong inflows of client funds in the first quarter,” Gantner said. “The trend is very positive despite redemptions in our retail business.”

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