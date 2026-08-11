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SNB’s US Stock Portfolio Hit New Record in Second Quarter

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(Bloomberg) — The value of the Swiss National Bank’s foreign-exchange reserves held in US stocks grew more than 10% in the second quarter, reaching its highest level on record.

The central bank’s stakes in more than 2,300 companies listed in America were worth $191.4 billion as of June 30, according to its so-called 13F filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which was published Tuesday.

The SNB holds just over a quarter of its foreign-currency reserves in equities, with part of that in the US.

The three largest holdings are Nvidia Corp., Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. The central bank also owns a $716.6 million stake in defense software company Palantir Technologies Inc., despite protests against it.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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