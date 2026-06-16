EU states say new deals only viable path in relations with Switzerland
European Union member states say that the stabilisation and development of relations with Switzerland are only possible through the new package of deals, known as Bilateral Agreements III. In their view, the status quo is not a viable alternative.
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Unless action is taken, the existing agreements would be undermined and lead to political instability, says the EU Council, which has carried out an assessment of relations with Switzerland. Member States emphasise that the new agreements were negotiated as a package and must enter into force as such.
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The Council also expects Switzerland to participate in the Erasmus+ education programme starting in January 2027, as agreed by both parties in the package of agreements.
The conclusions published on Tuesday are the first since 2019. As a rule, this review is due every two years, but following the failure of negotiations on a framework agreement in May 2021, there was a lack of willingness in Brussels to proceed with it.
Translated from French with AI/gw
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