Swiss government proposes 0.5% VAT hike to finance defence spending
Following criticism, the Federal Council has scaled back a planned increase in the VAT rate to fund the armed forces. It proposes 0.5% rather than 0.8% as originally planned; this would remain in force for 12 years, not 10.
The standard rate (for the hotel industry) is to be increased by 0.3 percentage points. The reduced rate, which applies to foodstuffs and medicines, remains unaffected. This will help to minimise the impact on the public and improve the proposal’s acceptance by parliament and citizens, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.
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The additional revenue will be allocated in full to military expenditure. It will cover price increases in the field of armaments and the requirements for developing the army’s defence capabilities.
The potential purchase of a second ground-to-air defence system is also to be covered by this increase, as are the additional costs associated with the Patriot defence system.
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Value added tax: the Swiss government’s all-purpose tool
Translated from French, sub-edited by sb
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