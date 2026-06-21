Swiss Voters Set to Reject Stricter Neutrality, Early Poll Shows

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(Bloomberg) — Swiss voters are set to reject an initiative to strengthen neutrality, according to an early poll, a result that could support keeping up sanctions against Russia.

The measure was backed by just 34% in the survey published Sunday by Tamedia ahead of a plebiscite scheduled for Sept. 27. Some 54% would currently probably or definitely vote against the measure, which would enshrine permanent neutrality in the constitution.

Both parliament and the government are against the plan, which an isolationist group supported by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, or SVP, had pitched in reaction to Switzerland joining European Union sanctions against Russia in 2022. The proposal includes a constitutional amendment prohibiting economic measures against countries at war.

While it’s largely agreed across all political camps that Switzerland should remain neutral, the government wants to retain the flexible stance it has on the doctrine right now.

The survey by newspaper group Tamedia/20 Minuten showed that while the proposal has overwhelming backing among SVP voters, supporters of all other major parties are squarely in the “no” camp.

Switzerland’s consensus-based political system puts the SVP in an odd position. Two of the government’s seven members are from the group, but they are bound by the long-standing principle that ministers publicly support the executive’s decisions regardless of their party’s position or how they voted behind closed doors.

The SVP has repeatedly circumvented this setup by using Switzerland’s direct-democracy tools to campaign for controversial issues such as migration.

Just a week ago, push backed by the party for a 10-million population cap was defeated at the ballot box, though in absolute numbers the measure — which would have triggered stronger restrictions — garnered twice the votes the SVP won at the last general elections.

Immigration will remain central in the Swiss debate as the topic will also feature in an upcoming debate over ties with the neighboring EU. A recent package of new bilateral accords will be subject to a referendum in 2027 or 2028, with the SVP already agitating against it.

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