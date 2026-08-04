More than 14,000 households in Geneva plunged into darkness
At least 14,000 households in Geneva were affected by a power cut on Monday evening.
The power cut, which began shortly before 8pm, was restored within less than an hour for 10,000 of these households, while 4,500 households had to wait just over two hours. Dardagny, Satigny, Avusy, Avully and Bernex were among the affected municipalities.
“Power was restored to all our customers at 10.12 pm,” Christian Bernet, spokesperson for Geneva Industrial Services, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS. “Several power lines coming from Verbois were cut off due to fallen trees or branches,” he added.
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Severe thunderstorms swept across the canton early on Monday evening. The Geneva Fire and Rescue Service reported that several operations were underway across the canton. “It’s ongoing, but there’s nothing serious at the moment,” Major Bert-Erboul told Keystone-ATS. He explained that the majority of calls concerned broken branches, flooded cellars and uprooted trees.
Severe thunderstorms also caused intermittent power cuts in canton Bern on Monday evening. Thousands of households were affected across various regions. The power cuts were resolved before midnight.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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